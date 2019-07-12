Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Wal Mart Stores (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 2.01M shares traded or 22.31% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (WMT) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 8,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,278 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, down from 40,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Wal Mart Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: NO DIRECT INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS BUT FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP MAY HAVE AN INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 26/03/2018 – WALMART’S JET.COM NAMES SIMON BELSHAM PRESIDENT; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 10/04/2018 – Walmart is working with Postmates for grocery delivery; 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 36,330 shares to 951,884 shares, valued at $51.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 122,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Inc stated it has 174,398 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Private Tru Communication Na stated it has 16,722 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Moreover, Richard C Young & has 1.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 56,451 shares. The California-based Bank & Trust Of The West has invested 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 9,786 are held by Stock Yards Retail Bank & Co. First Washington Corporation reported 100 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Com reported 22,348 shares. Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,250 shares. Horan Cap Mgmt holds 152,460 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. 96,150 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Dorsey And Whitney Trust holds 8,969 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.05% or 10,758 shares. New York-based Pzena Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.88% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 9,964 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.48 billion for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Pcj Investment Counsel Limited accumulated 186,120 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 1.42M shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 431,136 shares. Sprott accumulated 1.54% or 1.67M shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation accumulated 20.22 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability owns 314,027 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 79,965 shares in its portfolio. Raffles Lp has invested 0.51% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 18,758 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 545,200 shares. James Invest has 106,730 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).