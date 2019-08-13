Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Cut Holding as Stock Value Rose; Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) as Share Price Declined

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 4.34 million shares traded or 67.78% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 2.16 million shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,617 were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Limited Com. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division reported 155 shares stake. Old Bancorp In has 0.22% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Ariel Invests Lc holds 0.79% or 416,696 shares. Hahn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 133,918 shares. Hudock Capital Ltd Co accumulated 717 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 75,083 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. 899,965 were reported by Millennium Limited Liability. M&T Bancorp invested in 0.02% or 19,901 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 1,407 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 129,796 shares. 1.94 million are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 47,651 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dana Advisors accumulated 0.45% or 63,206 shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 123,952 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.04M are held by Amer Century. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Hsbc Holding Plc stated it has 19,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Td Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 404,903 shares stake. 20,000 were accumulated by Pnc Service Gru Inc. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 56,373 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 54,194 shares. Creative Planning reported 56,850 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). The New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 22,738 shares.

