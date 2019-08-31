Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Share Price Rose While Mason Hill Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $7.38 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Red Hat (RHT)

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.77M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $693.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 2.08M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domo Inc by 15,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arvinas Inc by 47,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,300 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 154,897 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Guardian Tru owns 770 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 103,307 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 7,330 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 100 shares. Inv Counsel reported 22,231 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks has 177,195 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 460,686 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Quinn Opportunity Prns reported 0.56% stake. Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 162,232 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% stake. Stevens Cap Management LP accumulated 0.37% or 47,002 shares.

