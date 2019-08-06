Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Mason Hill Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $7.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Brave Asset Management Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut by $495,760 as Stock Value Declined

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $692.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 3.10 million shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 28,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 35,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 10.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.55M for 26.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

