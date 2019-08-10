Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Mason Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $7.38 Million as Stock Price Rose; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) as Stock Price Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 5.51M shares traded or 90.35% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 04/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDER GAMCO BOOSTS STAKE TO 11%; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON MAY 22; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG LLOYD AG HLAG.DE – CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Media Ltd Suspended From Trading on Hong Kong Exhcange; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Regained NYSE Compliance Upon Filing of Form 10-Q on May 22; 04/05/2018 – ITALY’S MONCLER CCO SAYS APRIL SALES GOING WELL BUT “BACK TO NORMAL”; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Ongoing Probe of Alleged Misappropriation of Funds; 15/03/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Did Not Commence Chapter 11 Proceedings

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $685.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 2.95M shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Americas CEO, Scott Wells to Present at the Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “iHeartMedia, Clear Channel Outdoor closer to severing ties through bankruptcy – San Antonio Business Journal” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 28,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 43,722 shares in its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma stated it has 16,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 23,300 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation reported 0% stake. Paloma Mgmt Co invested in 94,114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameritas Partners, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,136 shares. 2.25 million were reported by Ares Management Limited Liability Co. Zazove Associate Ltd Co reported 0.23% stake. Cibc Asset Inc holds 13,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 39,390 are owned by Natixis. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 108 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 80,104 are owned by Invesco Limited.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 20.95M shares to 36.89 million shares, valued at $69.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 77.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 404,903 shares. Davenport Communication Lc reported 0.07% stake. 500 are owned by Tradewinds Cap Management. Apg Asset Nv holds 230,600 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.42 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 462,707 are held by Agf Invests. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Pcj Inv Counsel stated it has 0.05% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). D E Shaw And Co stated it has 555,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 9,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 545,200 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 288,700 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 79,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fortuna to release first quarter 2019 financial results on May 14, 2019; Conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 08, 2019, also Juniorminingnetwork.com with their article: “Fortuna Silver Mines reports updated first year gold dorÃ© production plan for the Lindero Project, Argentina – Junior Mining Network” published on April 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Roku, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Blue Apron Holdings Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.39 million for 26.81 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.