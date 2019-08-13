Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holder Mason Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Inca Investments Position in Bancolombia S A (CIB) Decreased by $15.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 4.34 million shares traded or 67.78% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 303,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 827,058 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 326,283 shares traded or 28.20% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp stated it has 0.05% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 11,000 shares. 1,500 are held by First Manhattan. Creative Planning reported 56,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 645,184 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 39,779 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc owns 99,247 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 836,195 shares or 0% of the stock. U S Glob Investors Incorporated reported 277,363 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Grp Inc One Trading LP reported 98,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Inv Research holds 0.02% or 106,730 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 124,507 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.38M for 25.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.60M shares to 7.55M shares, valued at $66.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

