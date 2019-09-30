Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Rental & Leasing Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 15 0.37 84.08M 0.00 7480.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 26 2.30 44.68M 0.65 41.52

Table 1 highlights Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is presently more expensive than Rent-A-Center Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 548,467,058.06% 0% 0% Rent-A-Center Inc. 172,910,216.72% 12.6% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and Rent-A-Center Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rent-A-Center Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 4.25% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares and 99.1% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Rent-A-Center Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32% Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95%

For the past year Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has weaker performance than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

Rent-A-Center Inc. beats Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC on 7 of the 13 factors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.