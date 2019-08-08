Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has 44% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC N/A 16 7480.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.50 1.58 2.47

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC currently has an average price target of $19, suggesting a potential upside of 23.06%. As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of -14.32%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals have 1.09 and 1.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals are 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.