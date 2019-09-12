Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC N/A 16 7480.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.13 2.72

The competitors have a potential upside of 7.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s competitors have 1.09 and 1.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.06 shows that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s peers’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.