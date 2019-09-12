Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) is a company in the Rental & Leasing Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.26% of all Rental & Leasing Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.73% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|0.42%
|17.09%
|3.31%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|N/A
|16
|7480.00
|Industry Average
|5.59M
|1.35B
|407.78
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.13
|2.72
The competitors have a potential upside of 7.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|-0.73%
|-0.27%
|-6.73%
|2.12%
|-19.14%
|4.32%
|Industry Average
|3.53%
|5.08%
|8.21%
|27.93%
|31.29%
|35.44%
For the past year Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has weaker performance than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s competitors have 1.09 and 1.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.06 shows that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s peers’ beta is 1.53 which is 52.95% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.