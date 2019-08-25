Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), both competing one another are Rental & Leasing Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.43 N/A 0.00 7480.00 General Finance Corporation 9 0.65 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and General Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and General Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0% General Finance Corporation 0.00% -21.4% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. General Finance Corporation’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and General Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 1 3.00 General Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.01% for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC with consensus price target of $19.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are General Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC -0.73% -0.27% -6.73% 2.12% -19.14% 4.32% General Finance Corporation 9.63% -4.49% -13.21% -11.98% -38.79% -20.08%

For the past year Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC had bullish trend while General Finance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC beats General Finance Corporation.