Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) Contrasting side by side

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) and General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), both competing one another are Rental & Leasing Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|16
|2.43
|N/A
|0.00
|7480.00
|General Finance Corporation
|9
|0.65
|N/A
|-1.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and General Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and General Finance Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|General Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|-21.4%
|-3.8%
Volatility and Risk
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s 1.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 6.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. General Finance Corporation’s 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.49 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC and General Finance Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|General Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 27.01% for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC with consensus price target of $19.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 44% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of General Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are General Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC
|-0.73%
|-0.27%
|-6.73%
|2.12%
|-19.14%
|4.32%
|General Finance Corporation
|9.63%
|-4.49%
|-13.21%
|-11.98%
|-38.79%
|-20.08%
For the past year Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC had bullish trend while General Finance Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 9 of the 9 factors Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC beats General Finance Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.