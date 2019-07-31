Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Shorts at Diodes (DIOD) Lowered By 12.99%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) had a decrease of 12.99% in short interest. DIOD’s SI was 2.90 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.99% from 3.33 million shares previously. With 512,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s short sellers to cover DIOD’s short positions. The SI to Diodes Incorporated’s float is 7.22%. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 521,380 shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 22/05/2018 – Microsemi’s New 30 kW Three-Phase Vienna PFC Reference Design Leveraging its Leading SiC Diodes and MOSFETs Offers High Ruggedness and Performance; 06/03/2018 MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMlCs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Diodes Incorporated shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 55,095 shares. First Advsr L P stated it has 110,769 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0.06% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 744,297 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 15,736 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 32,131 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 102,265 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 324,063 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 1,923 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 368,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 11,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Aqr Capital Management Lc holds 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) or 25,370 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru has 1,766 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pettee Invsts Inc has 25,944 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. It has a 18.89 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.74 million activity. LU KEH SHEW also sold $1.51 million worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares. $540,500 worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was sold by CHEN C H.

More notable recent Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robust and Flexible, Automotive Buck, LED Drivers from Diodes Incorporated Streamline Interior and Exterior Lighting – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diodes (DIOD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diodes (DIOD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Taking A Look At Diodes Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:DIOD) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Diodes (DIOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.