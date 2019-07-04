Fortress Investment Group Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Share Price Rose, Walthausen & Company Increased Its Position by $1.58 Million

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 664,602 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Gaming & Leisure Properties Rtgs; Otlk Stable; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 63,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 395,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Seaworld Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.59. About 1.10 million shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 65.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in SeaWorld; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1% Position in SeaWorld; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 174,590 shares to 276,540 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 57,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 428,944 shares, and cut its stake in Standex Int’l Corp (NYSE:SXI).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SeaWorld Shareholders Can Exhale as the Stock Soars Higher – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Preview Of SeaWorld’s Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SeaWorld Entertainment has prime opportunity to rally big in 2019 – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SeaWorld Orlando plans new coaster for 2020 – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Company Goes Beyond Meat – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsr Ltd stated it has 23,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 20,700 were accumulated by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 313,678 shares stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 1.44M shares. Ameritas Invest Partners holds 0.01% or 4,345 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 31,140 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Los Angeles & Equity Research Inc holds 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) or 21,645 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 8,093 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 159 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 29,580 shares. Spark Limited Co has 265,200 shares. Amer Group reported 35,023 shares stake.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Encore Boston Harbor Might Be on the Auction Block Again – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Icahn Enterprises L.P. Completes Sale of Federal-Mogul LLC and Tropicana Entertainment Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 46,718 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 12,900 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 79,968 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt has invested 0.85% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2.83 million shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 45,862 shares. Cardinal Ltd Liability Com Ct holds 1.30M shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 4.32 million shares. American Grp Inc Inc holds 3,955 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio.