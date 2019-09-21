Fortress Investment Group Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Cut by $21.17 Million; Athena Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by $753,105

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54M, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 942,643 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.21 BLN WITH INITIAL RENT OF $110 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (ETV) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,207 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 305,985 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, down from 356,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 222,857 shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) has 0.00% since September 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ETV shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 1.45% more from 7.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 13,127 shares. Next Fin Group Incorporated holds 1,000 shares. Cetera Advisor has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 152,784 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc holds 0% or 25,813 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Focused Wealth Management invested in 40,653 shares. Bartlett & Company Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Hilltop Inc holds 58,497 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Lc reported 18,800 shares. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Stifel Financial reported 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV). Kistler has 30,143 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) for 305,985 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 46 shares, valued at $14.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 10,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.32 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.