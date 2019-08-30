Fortress Investment Group Lowered Marathon Pete (MPC) Position by $1.61 Million; Stock Declined; Federated Investors Cut Position in Wabtec (WAB) by $28.49 Million as Stock Rose

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.98 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – ABDULLAH YAVAS’S TERM AS TURKEY MPC MEMBER WAS SET TO EXPIRE; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 16/05/2018 – RBI: NO CHANGE IN DATES FOR REST MPC MEETINGS FOR 2018-19; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE BROAD-BASED TURNAROUND IN GROWTH CONTINUES TO GATHER STRENGTH, ALTHOUGH TURNAROUND IS BENEFITTING FROM A FAVOURABLE BASE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 57.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 390,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 284,496 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, down from 674,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 830,441 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – General Electric to combine transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC 1Q EPS 92C, EST. 90C; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap City Trust Fl invested in 21,207 shares. Amp Capital Limited, Australia-based fund reported 293,679 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc holds 777 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 265,637 shares. Moreover, Compton Cap Ri has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,940 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 611,284 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hl Services Limited reported 37,834 shares. Loews Corporation invested in 325,000 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.02% or 1,188 shares. Tdam Usa holds 23,158 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 6,692 shares. Moreover, Burney Co has 0.56% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,527 shares stake. Mengis Cap invested 0.36% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 100,000 shares to 616,200 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.1% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eagle Boston Inv Inc stated it has 0.36% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 986,968 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 50,262 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 377 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 205,905 shares stake. Iat Reinsurance Ltd invested in 0.01% or 647 shares. 23 were reported by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. 124,711 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks invested in 0.01% or 5,836 shares. Of Vermont holds 945 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. The insider DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600.