Fortress Investment Group Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Decreased as Shares Rose; Interocean Capital Has Upped Its Holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $7.36 Million

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.48M, up from 139,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS AMERICAN AIR HAS MATCHED MANY FARE HIKES; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 26/03/2018 – SEBI: JP MORGAN MUTUAL FUND PAYS INR80.7M TO SETTLE INDIA PROBE; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 502,019 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc F by 2,850 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 8,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,799 shares, and cut its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 240,417 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 267,875 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 1.25% or 92,035 shares. Monroe Comml Bank & Mi has 15,105 shares. Allen Hldgs New York invested 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 98,807 were accumulated by Advisor Partners Lc. Eagle Global Advsrs Lc owns 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 171,695 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). White Pine Capital Limited Company owns 11,705 shares. Nwq Management Ltd Liability holds 1.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 762,765 shares. West Chester Cap Advisors Incorporated holds 3,638 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Ltd Company reported 6,624 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 4.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 61,460 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa has invested 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moller Fincl holds 0.23% or 5,084 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Lp holds 191,900 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 45,862 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.40 million shares. Mckinley Capital Lc Delaware reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 1.15 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Stifel Fincl reported 322,615 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 52,964 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 333,600 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Pennsylvania Trust Comm stated it has 15,395 shares. Comerica Natl Bank owns 17,778 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Eii Mgmt has invested 1.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 186,290 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $176.07M for 12.01 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.