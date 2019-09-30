Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $9.89 Million as Stock Declined; Country Club Trust Company Decreased Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Stock Value Declined

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,623 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72M, down from 54,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 1.48M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 5.79 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 10/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Ratings Following Acquisition Announcement; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 2,172 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 0.23% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 55,605 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Court Place Limited Liability owns 8,325 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada owns 15,502 shares. King Wealth has 0.35% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 303,410 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co. Wilen Investment Corporation holds 30,966 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Covington Capital invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). & Co has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 270,758 are owned by Icon Advisers. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Renaissance Invest Gru Ltd stated it has 27,790 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.85 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) by 98,810 shares to 164,917 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 26,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,609 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Finance Prns Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.64% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,100 were accumulated by Wheatland Advsr. Bragg Advisors has invested 1.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ima Wealth Inc holds 1.31% or 26,923 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 436,084 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management, a California-based fund reported 2,970 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.38% or 225,822 shares. 14,400 were reported by Ar Asset Mgmt. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 31,084 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Llc owns 0.3% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,276 shares. Cohen Lawrence B has 1.73% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 19,223 shares. Regions owns 353,426 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.88 million shares or 1.57% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt stated it has 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.11% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.98 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.