Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Position in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $3.21 Million; Zillow Group (Z) Shareholder Ancient Art LP Trimmed Its Holding by $2.97 Million

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 2.02 million shares traded or 81.61% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF ASSETS OF TROPICANA; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 1.87 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $88.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zillow Group to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Uber, Yelp, Berkshire – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: Z, GCAP, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Match: From Tinder To Ashes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow’s Evolving Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.39 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports Record First Quarter 2019 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Completes Previously Announced Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2018.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

