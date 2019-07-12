Fortress Investment Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) as Stock Price Rose; Aqr Capital Management Boosted Its Spok Hldgs (SPOK) Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (SPOK) by 126.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 52,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 93,482 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 41,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spok Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.21M market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. It is down 10.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 10/04/2018 – Spok Executives to Share Insights with C-Suite at Upcoming Events; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement; 23/04/2018 – DJ Spok Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPOK); 13/03/2018 – Virginia Hospital Center Selects Spok’s Enterprise Communication Platform to Complement EHR; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY “STANDSTILL” PROVISIONS FOR DURATION OF “SUPPORT PERIOD”; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS-IF STEIN UNABLE TO SERVE TERM AS DIRECTOR, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS MAY PROPOSE STEVEN MCINTYRE BE APPOINTED TO SERVE AS HIS SUCCESSOR; 17/05/2018 – Spok Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Spok Holdings; 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC – ON APRIL 11, BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS ENTERED INTO NOMINATION, SUPPORT AND STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH SPOK HOLDINGS INC; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS ENGAGED IN TALKS

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 902,483 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.20 million shares to 17.98M shares, valued at $2.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc by 10,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,357 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.16M for 11.86 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.