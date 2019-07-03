Fortress Investment Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) as Share Value Declined; Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Rose While Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Trimmed Stake

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 261,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 313,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.49. About 928,980 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 3.17 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Purchase Andeavor — Energy Journal; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/04/2018 – DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDING IN MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS GLOBAL COMMODITY PRICES REFUSING TO BUDGE, OVERALL OUTLOOK IS NOT COMFORTING FROM STANDPOINT OF DOMESTIC INFLATION -MPC MINUTES

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 22.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 15,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Com Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nuwave Invest Lc reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 183,722 shares. Moreover, Dean Investment Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northern Tru invested in 3.16 million shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 0.04% or 318,582 shares. Ameriprise invested in 4.06 million shares. Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd accumulated 41,764 shares. 491,885 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Investec Asset reported 2.47M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) reported 5,326 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 26,200 shares stake. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 38,411 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 8.23 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.