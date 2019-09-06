Fortress Investment Group Has Decreased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake by $3.21 Million; Ashmore Wealth Management Upped Its Ao Smith (AOS) Stake by $8.41 Million; Stock Price Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 84,897 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.85. About 92,769 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 4,377 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort Lp holds 21,087 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Proshare Lc has invested 0.5% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 417,303 shares. 15,261 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Fundsmith Llp holds 0.23% or 763,583 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 101,580 shares. Marsico Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% stake. 21,877 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs stated it has 115,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt, Guernsey-based fund reported 12,138 shares. Jupiter Asset Limited has 478,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Lc reported 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Capital Investors holds 0.11% or 12.24M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 356,230 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 25,000 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.56% or 106,560 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested in 0% or 377,454 shares. 31.14 million were reported by Vanguard Inc. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 27,142 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 669,602 shares stake. 3.08M were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 11,800 shares. Barr E S Co has invested 1.91% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 159,983 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.