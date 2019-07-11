Fortress Investment Group Has Decreased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position by $3.21 Million; As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Declined, Franklin Resources Lowered Position

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 162,653 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 67,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.54 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $190.58M, down from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 74,323 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 27,560 shares to 38,816 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) by 85,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.83 per share. RCI’s profit will be $448.82M for 15.43 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 1.65M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 600 shares. State Street Corp owns 4,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Addenda Capital Inc holds 2.4% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) or 612,585 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0.03% or 58,071 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6,844 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.08% or 283,238 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd reported 2.23% stake. Community Bancorporation Na, New York-based fund reported 280 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 3.89 million shares. The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.55% or 2.36 million shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.