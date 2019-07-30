Fortress Investment Group Has Cut Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $1.61 Million as Valuation Declined; Inca Investments Boosted Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) as Market Value Declined

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 27,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 217,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, down from 244,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.16. About 4.18 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 22/05/2018 – ANGOLA CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS ON MPC MEETING CHANGE ON WEBSITE; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor for Total Enterprise Value of $35.6B; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 570,516 shares traded or 19.13% up from the average. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas holds 59,426 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 549,783 shares. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 143,682 shares. Invest Ltd invested in 9,024 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bankshares Of The West holds 0.6% or 85,702 shares in its portfolio. Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 6,527 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 0.07% stake. Advisor Prtn Llc has 25,347 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc invested in 0.14% or 570,257 shares. Oppenheimer Inc owns 34,728 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Dubuque State Bank And has 37,962 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of owns 145,170 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 41.41% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $881.29 million for 10.56 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,577.78% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 950,963 shares to 2.99 million shares, valued at $32.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).