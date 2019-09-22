Fortress Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) by $21.17 Million; Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Upped Wells Fargo (WFC) Stake

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 82.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 557,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 116,541 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 673,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 945,685 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC GLPI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.05, REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 359,694 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.99 million, up from 950,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.20 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 563,456 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 90,911 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 80,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, New York-based fund reported 19 shares. Amer Grp has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 3,278 shares. Caxton Associate LP stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Capital Rech Glob holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 5.45M shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp holds 0% or 2,289 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 379,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.94M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Profund Advisors Limited invested in 0.03% or 13,668 shares.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49 million and $957.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 465 shares to 40,875 shares, valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,263 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB).