Fortress Investment Group Has Cut Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake by $3.21 Million; M & T Bank (MTB) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Raised Stake

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.62. About 857,402 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – The companies said Icahn would sell six out of eight properties to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion. The deal did not include the Aruba or Caribbean properties, which will be sold later

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 39,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 564,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.66 million, up from 525,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 1.10M shares traded or 48.00% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank Sets Aside $135 Million for Litigation — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q EPS $2.23; 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited invested in 34,859 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bluemar Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% or 3,822 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Retail Bank reported 9 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 3,269 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 31,003 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.79% or 20,399 shares. Amp Cap has 0.04% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Pictet Asset stated it has 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Rech Invsts has 333,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.52% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 41,668 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,300 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset holds 0% or 2,110 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.07% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4,148 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30,841 shares to 444,785 shares, valued at $45.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 73,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

