Fortress Investment Group Decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake by $3.21 Million as Valuation Declined; As Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) Valuation Rose, Trian Fund Management LP Trimmed Holding by $125.71 Million

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 673,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, down from 758,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 1.09 million shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 14/05/2018 – Cbre Clarion Securities Buys 1.1% of Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO AND GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES TO PAY TROPICANA FEE OF $92.5 MLN; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Trian Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trian Fund Management Lp sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 36.70M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82B, down from 37.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trian Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 2.26M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G to ‘take back control’ of ads; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company owns 43,083 shares. Ckw Finance Grp accumulated 600 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,332 shares. Adirondack holds 31,357 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 1.41 million shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 207,718 shares. Moreover, Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Co has 0.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,182 are owned by East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 89,434 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,781 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 10.60 million shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 61,500 shares. Alps invested in 0.03% or 35,535 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The New York-based Inverness Counsel Llc has invested 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 146,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 1,090 shares. Pggm Investments reported 8.28M shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Presima Incorporated reported 59,100 shares stake. Carlson Capital LP reported 0.13% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 131,886 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 13,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0% or 11,800 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 1.65M are held by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 327,662 shares. Bluecrest has invested 0.05% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has invested 1.03% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Voya Invest Limited Company reported 79,968 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $333,850 activity.