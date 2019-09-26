Fortress Investment Group Cut Marathon Pete (MPC) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Valicenti Advisory Services Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.94. About 293,448 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.91. About 1.21M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 28/05/2018 – KENYA MPC SAYS MARCH CUT YET TO BE FULLY TRANSMITTED TO ECONOMY; 16/05/2018 – GLAPINSKI SAYS HIS VIEW ON RATES IS MAINSTREAM IN POLISH MPC; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fortress Investment Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 37,473 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance holds 1.02M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 11,690 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Partners Inc. Westpac Banking Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.15 million shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 63,059 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp. Morgan Stanley owns 6.14M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Asset Management invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tpg Group Incorporated (Sbs) Advisors Incorporated stated it has 3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Everence Mngmt reported 18,141 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Company reported 29,173 shares. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.22% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,050 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,932 shares.

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & (XES) by 39,229 shares to 129,620 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,725 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 2.61 million shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.62% or 20,307 shares. Ohio-based James Investment Research Incorporated has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 7,159 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 405,708 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 463,759 shares. 823,733 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Fil stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 1.75% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jcic Asset Mngmt reported 50 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 10,198 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3.13 million shares. Monroe Bankshares Mi reported 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.87% or 10,242 shares. Intact Invest reported 0.03% stake.