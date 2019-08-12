Fortress Investment Group Cut By $3.21 Million Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Position; Franklin Street Advisors Has Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding By $780,648

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 11.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 84,515 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Fortress Investment Group Llc holds 673,628 shares with $25.98M value, down from 758,143 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 700,505 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 15.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc acquired 8,871 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 64,674 shares with $5.72M value, up from 55,803 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $127.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 1.91 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 170 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) or 18,438 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.92M shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 721 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 39,317 shares. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 69,237 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 7,558 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 953,266 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And has invested 1.91% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Us Savings Bank De holds 0% or 23,191 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 688 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $42 target.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $182,490 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $36,490 were bought by Demchyk Matthew on Wednesday, February 20.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675 on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T stated it has 212,077 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 173,260 shares. Moreover, Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.78M shares. Markel Corp reported 114,500 shares. Cordasco Fincl Net stated it has 533 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.54% or 1.17 million shares. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 1.1% or 203,053 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Proffitt Goodson stated it has 1,319 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc stated it has 651 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Legacy Private Trust has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,483 shares. Tdam Usa reported 134,634 shares. Mason Street Lc has 221,773 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gru Plc invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 3,106 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $74 target in Monday, March 25 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 9,439 shares to 102,052 valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 10,703 shares and now owns 231,179 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.