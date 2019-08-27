Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)

This is a contrast between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.18 N/A -1.21 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.68 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.43 shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. XOMA Corporation has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and XOMA Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 728.73% for Fortress Biotech Inc. with consensus price target of $15. On the other hand, XOMA Corporation’s potential upside is 49.77% and its consensus price target is $26. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than XOMA Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 52.8%. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.6% of XOMA Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.