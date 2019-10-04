Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -0.07 48.17M -1.21 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 2,846,926,713.95% 0% 0% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,464,052.29% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 1,266.91% upside potential and an average target price of $19. On the other hand, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 172.37% and its average target price is $28. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.