Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.45 N/A -1.21 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Soligenix Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Soligenix Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 1,072.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. Insiders held 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Competitively, 14.1% are Soligenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.