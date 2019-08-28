Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.11 N/A -1.21 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.43. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. Its rival Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Fortress Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 742.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 7.5% respectively. About 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.56% are Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.