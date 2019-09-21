Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.45 N/A -1.21 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 4.31 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 2.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 143.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 5.3 Quick Ratio. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 1,072.84% at a $19 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 96.2% respectively. About 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.