Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.11 N/A -1.21 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 16.53 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 2.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 143.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 728.73% at a $15 average price target. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 average price target and a 142.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.