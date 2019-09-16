Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.30 N/A -1.21 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 17.23 N/A -1.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 107.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 706.45% upside potential and an average price target of $15. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 116.25%. Based on the data given earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 84.6% respectively. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.8%. Competitively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.