Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.61 N/A -1.68 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.02 beta indicates that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 202.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Immunic Inc. on the other hand, has 3.91 beta which makes it 291.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 623.68% upside potential and an average price target of $11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.