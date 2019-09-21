Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.45 N/A -1.21 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$19 is Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,072.84%. Competitively the average price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 152.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 35.9% respectively. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.