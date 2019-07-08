Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.61 N/A -1.68 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 623.68% and an $11 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has 28.34% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.