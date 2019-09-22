Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.74 N/A -1.21 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.34 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.43 shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ChromaDex Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 1,072.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.