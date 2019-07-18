Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.25 N/A -1.68 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 80 106.24 N/A -5.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s current beta is 3.02 and it happens to be 202.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Fortress Biotech Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 702.92%. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.5 average target price and a 23.01% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.