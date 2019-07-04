Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.71 N/A -1.68 0.00 Athenex Inc. 13 18.89 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Athenex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Athenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 605.13%. Meanwhile, Athenex Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 6.55%. Based on the data shown earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32% of Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.9% of Athenex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Athenex Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.