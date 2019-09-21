Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.74 N/A -1.21 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 1,072.84% at a $19 average price target. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 371.51%. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 0.75% respectively. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.