Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.13
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|104
|2.17
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|3
|2
|2.33
Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 72.05% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|-6.67%
|-17.27%
|-24.16%
|-21.91%
|-16.17%
|-17.97%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.
