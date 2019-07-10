Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.13 N/A -1.94 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 104 2.17 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 72.05% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.