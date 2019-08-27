Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.76 N/A -1.38 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.