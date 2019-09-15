Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.57 N/A -1.38 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 16 44.89 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.