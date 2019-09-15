Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.57
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|16
|44.89
|N/A
|-2.40
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|0.00%
|-49%
|-35.3%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Fortress Biotech Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.4%. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 29.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Scholar Rock Holding Corporation
|-4.73%
|-20.71%
|-41.45%
|-20.71%
|-21.72%
|-46.5%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.