Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.22 N/A -1.94 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 58.18 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.