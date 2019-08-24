Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.19 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.