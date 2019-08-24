Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

As Biotechnology companies, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.82
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|22.19
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Fortress Biotech Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
