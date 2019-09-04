Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.72 N/A -1.38 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.22 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.