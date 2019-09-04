Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.72
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|7
|41.22
|N/A
|-1.29
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-104.2%
|-86.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.67%
|-21.04%
|-41.04%
|-27.92%
|-95.95%
|-16.85%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
