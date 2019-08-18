Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.91 N/A -1.38 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.8% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.