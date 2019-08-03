Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.24 N/A -1.38 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.35%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.