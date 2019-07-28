Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.22 N/A -1.94 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.18 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was less bullish than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.